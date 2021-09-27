Play CryptoSlots’ Latest slot Diamond Riches 2 with 80% Extra

There’s still plenty of time to play CryptoSlots newest game Diamond Riches 2. Start your wins spinning the new slot with a couple of bonuses to polish your crypto balance and to go for those diamond level wins!

80% Bonus

Deposit $30-$300 and claim an extra 80% valid on Diamond Riches 2 only. Use bonus code DIAMONDS2 up to three times. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

Extra Spins

Deposit $100-$300 and receive 50% extra.

Deposit $15-$99 and receive 25% extra with bonus code ALLSLOTS.

The Extra Spins bonus is valid for all slots CryptoSlots offers. This bonus can be claimed 4x per day until the promotion is over. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering. Don’t forget to claim each of the bonus codes before making a deposit so that its instantly credited.

Terms and conditions of the two bonuses are as follows; the promotion will expire on Thursday September 30th at 11:59pm EDT. CryptoSlots general terms and conditions apply.

New to CryptoSlots? No worries we have you covered! Join today and make your first deposit to receive 177%. Bonus code MATCH177CSRP is valid one time.