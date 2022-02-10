Play CyberSpins and Exclusive Mascot $2,775 Tournament

Play Cyberspins for 2 whole weeks from February 11th until the 24th – Mascot Tournament

CyberSpins is hosting some wild fun tournament action from February 11th to 24th. Mascot Tournament is an exclusive competition that offers a generous prize pool worth $2,775 overall. If you can make it to the top of the leaderboard and take home 1st place, you’ll get $1,000.

Play any of Mascots qualifying games and score the best equalized wins over 5 spins to be one of the top 40 winners. Your score accumulates points so whatever your total is at the end of the promotion will be the score that ranks.

Mascot qualifying games include Primal Bet, The Tomb: Dragon, Pinup Dolls, Fruits of Luxor, Legioner, Fruit Vegas, Queen of Spades, Bastet and Cats, Zeus the Thunderer and Anksunamun The Queen of Egypt.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000 Cash

2nd place- $500 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $250 Casino Bonus

4th place- $100 Casino Bonus

5th place- $75 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $50 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place $30 Casino Bonus

21st-30th place- $20 Casino Bonus

31st-40th place- $10 Casino Bonus

Playing the game’s bonus features counts as the score for that round. Cash bonuses are wager-free, but casino bonuses have a 35x wagering requirement. At least one deposit must have been made in the last 7 days to qualify.