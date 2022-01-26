Play CyberSpins Big Bingo Event for a Chance to Win $20,000

Mark Saturday January 29th on your calendars! This date is a don’t miss with the $20,000 Big Bingo Event over at CyberSpins.

This big event is something we look forward to every month with this month no different than the others. The Big Event usually pays out $13,000, but CyberSpins is upping the ante paying out $20,000 instead. There will be five hours of games with 10 warm up games paying a guaranteed $1,000 each. Cards for the warm up games is just $2.00 each.

The big $10,000 game will take place at 11:00pm EST. For this game, all cards are priced at $5.00 each. CyberSpins is excited to offer their buy 3 get 2 free with the big event. For the big game there is a cap on how many cards each player can play. This number is 120.

To join in on the fun you must be a member of the casino to play. There’s still plenty of time to join just signup and get ready to play some serious bingo action. CyberSpins welcomes all new players with 10 no deposit free spins and then a $1,250 casino welcome bonus package.

The first deposit will receive 100 free spins plus 100% match up to $500 and the second deposit will receive 90 free spins plus 150% match.