Play CyberSpins Mobile Slots Tournament and Come Out a $1,000 Richer

CyberSpins is hosting a Mobile Slots Tournament that is guaranteed to make 40 players happy. 1st place is paying $1,000 in cash while 40th place receives a $10 casino bonus.

Summer fun is here and playing on the go can’t get any more exciting! CyberSpins throws their quarterly Mobile Slots Tournament and this time around it’s running every week throughout the month of August. Starting on Monday’s and running through Tuesday’s play from a huge selection of slots.

If you can score the best equalized win out of 5 rounds of play you will score yourself on top of the leaderboard. Score the biggest wins before the tournament is up and you will walk away a guaranteed winner. At least one deposit must have been made in the previous 7 days to qualify.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $300.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

21st – 40th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

What are you waiting for? There’s $2,725 up for grabs! Play CyberSpins from your mobile today and get started.