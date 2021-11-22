Play CyberSpins Thanksgiving Day for Two Hours of Nonstop Bingo Fun

Play CyberSpins this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day and win big when you take part in the Turkey Thursday event.

Over in the Seasonal Room starting at 7:00pm EST enjoy some festive wins with Top of the Hour $20,000 Coverall’s, Bungee Games with starting pots of $600, guaranteed $250 games and a $40,000 Coverall.

The Top of the Hour Coverall guarantees a minimum of $200 with cards costing just $1.00 each. If you can get a full card in a certain amount of numbers called you will take home $20,000.

Next up is the $250 Guaranteed Games. These games are just $0.50 each. Bungee games are exciting with starting prizes worth $600. The prize will drop with each number called, but there is a minimum of $60 to be won with each game. All games are running the buy 7 get 3 free.

Don’t stuff yourself too much with Turkey and all the fixings save room for some Turkey Day bingo fun! If you haven’t done so sign up today to get ready for two hours of nonstop festive bingo, there’s a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving especially when you play over at CyberSpins!