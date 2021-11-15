Play CyberSpins this Wednesday and claim a Wicked Deposit Bonus

Play CyberSpins Casino this Wednesday and claim a Wicked Wednesday Bonus for a chance to scoop up some wicked wins. Deposit and play with more, up to 250% more to be exact.

The amount of your Wicked Bonus depends on your VIP status and deposit amount at Cyberspins.

Deposit

$50-$150 to receive 100% Casino Bonus

$150.01-$1,000 to receive 150% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and are VIP to receive 250% Casino Bonus

The Wicked Wednesday Bonus is valid with the first deposit of the day only and is based on the above-mentioned funding tiers. This bonus cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other advertised bonus offers. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The minimum deposit must be made or the bonus cannot be claimed.

If you’re a new player, no worries you can still boost your bankroll with the first deposit made. All new players are offered 10 no deposit free spins to get them started and then $1,250 in casino welcome bonuses plus another 190 free spins.