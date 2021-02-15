Play El Royale’s Ice Age Promotion for a Special Match and Free Spins

With the temps breaking their own record lows lately what better way to keep warm than playing El Royale’s Ice Age promotion? The special event of the month is paying out up to 175% slots bonus plus up to 30 free spins on the Ice Age slot.

El Royale has a huge supply of ‘icey’ weather, but no room for the blistering cold! Warm up in the evenings with a spectacular match bonus plus some tempting free spins.

145% Slots Bonus plus 20 free spins on Ice Age when you deposit at least $50.

175% Slots Bonus plus 30 free spins on Ice Age when you deposit at least $100.

The minimum deposit is $50 to be eligible for the bonuses. El Royale offers Neosurf, Credit Cards, PayID, Bitcoin and IGC for deposit options. The bonus code ICEAGE must be entered before making a qualifying deposit and can be claimed up to three times per day. There is no max payout, but there is a $10 maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active.

All deposit bonuses are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The allowed games include Board, Keno, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

Visit El Royale now to claim the Ice Age Promotion!