Play February Cash Draw Game of the Month at Slotland Casino

Slotland Casino is always looking for ways to celebrate their players and what better reason than this year and month being Leap Year!

With an added day to the month there will be plenty of opportunity to leap into fruitful wins all month long with daily deposit codes available to claim.

Slotland says “When life gives you lemons, click Spin!” That motto is so true especially when you catch daily spins and bonuses with a couple lucky bonus codes. GOTMCRYPTO is the first one worth 60% on all bitcoin deposits. The bonus is valid for Fruitful 7s slot only and can be claimed 2x daily. The second lucky code is GOTM. This bonus code can be redeemed for 40% extra one time each day of the month.

Also, there’s a chance to bank yourself a $300 top prize with February’s Cash Draw. For every 100 spins made on Fruitful 7s you will earn one ticket. All tickets enter the draw at the end of the month with 1st place winning $300, 2nd and 3rd place $150, 4th and 5th $100 and 6th through 10th place $50.

There’s no time to waste! Play Slotland today and get to spinning! Players who join Slotland will receive an exclusive Casino Players Report $33 free no deposit bonus to try out the games, and a 200% welcome bonus offer with the first deposit.