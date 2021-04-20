Play for a Guaranteed $13,000 Next Week at CyberSpins

Play the biggest guaranteed games of the month and across the online bingo community! CyberSpins Casino offers a big event of the guaranteeing $13,000 in cash prizes.

To join the epic event just make sure to play CyberSpins on Saturday April 24th. The fun and excitement starts at 7pm sharp so don’t be late!

The big event is taking place in the Tourney Bingo Room. Cards will cost $2.00 each for the top of the hour games and $5.00 each for the guaranteed $10,000 game.

7pm- $1,000 cash

8pm- $1,000 cash

9pm- $1,000 cash

10pm- big event for $10,000 cash

The big game doesn’t take place until later in the evening so there is plenty of time to win some of the other games and purchase more tickets for the $10,000 game. CyberSpins is also extending its buy 3 cards and get 2 offer for the top of the hour games.

To join in on the Springtime fun make sure you have an account with CyberSpins Casino. If you don’t join today and take advantage of their welcome bonus offer. All new players are welcomed to the casino with 10 no deposit free spins and then a welcome bonus package worth $1,250 in bonuses plus another 200 free spins.