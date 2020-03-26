Play Ignition Casinos Anonymous Tables and Eliminate the Sharks!

Anonymous play puts the game back in your hands, Ignition’s Anonymous Tables eliminate Shark Threats from Sneak Attacks!

Anonymous play puts the game back in your hands at Ignition Casino! What we mean by this is, Ignition Casino is a shark-free zone and loves to entertain with their games, promotions and overall online experience they offer players from across the globe. Although the casino caters to the Australian market, they welcome players from other jurisdictions.

One of the things Ignition prides themselves on is their tournament competitions. These are hosted on a daily, weekly and monthly basis with plenty of competitions to go around.

One of their biggest tournament competitions is the $2,500 GTD that takes place on Thursday’s at 9:05pm ET. This weekly tournament is a Freeroll competition with all players eligible to join. As long as your rewards status is chrome or above, you are more than welcome to join! Eligible players will receive their free ticket on Friday’s. If you’re not eligible for the upcoming scheduled tournament, there’s still the next weeks event.

The best way to become eligible for all tournaments and exclusive promotions is to become a real money player. Ignition Casino caters to its depositing players with tons of extra perks such as the freerolls. New players or first-time depositors receive a $2,000 welcome bonus which matches the first deposit by 100% up to $1,000.