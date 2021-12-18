Play in Grande Vegas Casinos Ultimate Freeroll Tournament

Join Grande Vegas freeroll and other tournament competitions for guaranteed fun and payouts

Grande Vegas runs several ultimate freeroll and other high paying tournaments all the time with entry fees either totally free or very small. Grande Vegas strives to offer one of the better selections of tournament competitions. Players are treated to exciting action and big wins!

The top prize for most of the tournaments are $250 with other guaranteed prizes awarded too.

CURRENT TOURNAMENTS:

Grande Vegas runs several tournaments all the time.

Entry fees are either very small or totally free.

The top prize is most tournaments generally runs about $250 – so the key is fun.

These are never hard-nosed tournaments. Instead, we emphasize the fun you can have playing in a casino tournament with players from all over the world.

All players play on an even playing field.

Players lose no competitive advantage by entering late.

Some tournaments last a day and others last a week.

Signing up for one of Grande Vegas’ tournaments is easy just go to the tournaments section of the casino and follow the simple instructions. The tournament schedule varies, but rest assured there is always a tournament underway, just join and see if you can make it to the top of the leaderboard before it ends.

Get started playing one of Grande Vegas Casinos tournaments and showing off your competition skills today! First time player? We have an exclusive new player bonus worth 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins when you use our promo code GRANDEMATCH.