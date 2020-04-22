Play King Tiger at Red Stag and Get 2x the Comp Points

King Tiger is Red Stag Casinos Game of the Week Grab 2x the Comp Points, Free Spins and a Deposit Reload

King Tiger is Red Stag Casinos hot game of the week this week! When Red Stag adds a featured game to their hot game of the week promo this means double the comp points when playing, free spins and a 310% match bonus.

King Tiger is the King of the RS jungle that not only offers tiger stacked wilds, scattered flower bonuses, but a whopping $150,000 jackpot too! Each and every day until the promotion ends (April 26th) you can claim the 310% match bonus on all deposits $25 or more if you are using Credit Cards or Crypto Currencies to deposit, or $10 for all other payment options, plus receive 100 free spins on King Tiger. To receive both bonuses, you must use promo code WHOTTIGER when making the deposit.

Red Stag has made it real easy and hassle-free to claim the bonus. First thing you need to do is log into your account, visit the cashier and choose your deposit method. Enter in the bonus code then click ‘validate’. As soon as the deposit is complete the bonuses will be activated.