Play Low Cost Bingo Over at CyberSpins for Guaranteed Cash Prizes

Have you ever wanted to play low cost bingo, but haven’t found an online bingo site that offers bingo for pennies per card? Look no further than CyberSpins.

CyberSpins offers nickel bingo every day of the week for guaranteed cash prizes!

Crazy fun nickel game that payout as much as $100 per game and a minimum of $10. Play for some fantastic cash prizes with starting bingo games worth $25. These guaranteed cash games start out with a $25 cash prize and keeps growing as players wager. Let’s not forget the fantastic coverall games that play at the top of each hour. The minimum payout on these games are $25, but can pay all the way up to $2,500.

The nickel bingo fun and excitement takes place every day starting at 1:00pm EDT and runs throughout the evening until 9:00pm EDT in the Nickel Bingo room.

Play low-cost bingo for guaranteed prizes and a chance to win up to $2,500 for just 0.05 a card!

Join CyberSpins today and get started with 10 no deposit free spins that can be used in the casino and then $1,250 in bonuses plus another 190 free spins with the first two deposits.

First deposit- 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins

Second deposit- 150% bonus up to $750 plus 90 free spins