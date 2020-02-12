Play Lucky 6 with 100 Free Spins at Cherry Gold Online Casino

Don Corleone Is Making You an Offer You Cant Refuse with 100 Free Spins on Cherry Gold Casinos Game of the Month Slot – Lucky 6

Cherry Gold Casino believes that behind every successful fortune is a lucky one! What they mean by this is, the lucky one always catches the good deals, for example, their 100 free spins to be played on the game of the month.

Bonus code: JUSTICE can be claimed up to six times a day when a minimum deposit of $70 is made. The good news, besides getting 100 free spins on the Lucky 6 game, is that there is no max cashout from the winnings. A playthrough of 20x the winnings is the only thing that is required before requesting a payout.

All new Cherry Gold Casino players will receive a generous $7,500 welcome bonus with the first three deposits. The first deposit will receive a 350% match up to $3,500 with bonus code MELLOW350. The second and third deposits will also receive a match up to $2,000 using bonus code CHERRYSLOTS.

The welcome bonus codes are valid for all slot play and bingo and scratch cards. Table games and video poker are excluded from game play. With more than 300 slots to choose from, there is plenty of games to try your luck on.