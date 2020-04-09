Play Sheriff’s Secret with a 110% Match + Two Easter Bonuses

April 9, 2020 (Press Release) – Slotland heads west with its new Sheriff’s Secret slot game. The wild, wild west, that is! In this rootin’ tootin’ new cowboy-themed game, three scatters trigger 10 free spins where wins are doubled and Wilds expand to cover their full reel.

Introductory bonus and a choice of Easter bonuses are available April 9 – 15, 2020.

Cowboy boots, sheriff’s badges, six-guns and gunfighters spin on Sheriff’s Secret’s five reels. A saucy barmaid is the top value symbol.

“I don’t know what the sheriff’s secret might be,” joked Slotland manager Michael Hilary, “But something tells me the barmaid is involved! ”

Sheriff’s Secret is a fixed payline game – all bets are on all 10 pay-lines. Betting from 50 to 800 coins (valued at $.01 each) players can wager as little as $.50 per spin and no more than $8 a spin.

These bonuses are available April 9 – 15, 2020:

SHERIFF’S SECRET INTRODUCTORY BONUS

111% MATCH BONUS

Deposit $10 – $300

Bonus code: NEWSLOT

May be redeemed up to 4X; wagering requirement 32X.

EASTER CASINO BONUSES

80% EASTER MATCH BONUS

Deposit $10 – $500

Bonus code: EGGSTRA

May be claimed twice a day.; wagering requirement 27X.

Valid for slots, Keno and jackpot games only.

50% EASTER MATCH BONUS

Deposit $10 – $300

Bonus code: EGGSTRA

May be claimed up to 4 times a day; wagering requirement 23X.

Valid for all games including video poker.

Slotland is one of the most trusted online casinos in the world. They’re known for unique games, generous bonuses and amazing customer service.