Play Slotland Casino for Some Mystery Spins and Daily Rewards

Looking for some thrills? Up your spins with some kickstart bonuses from now through March 13th. Slotland is celebrating St Patrick’s Day a little early with some daily rewards. To start off, players can spin the mystery slot to reveal up to 100% special deposit bonus.

Get Crypto Rich when you claim a 122% bonus! Bonus code GOCRYPTO will get you an extra 122% bonus with all deposits of at least $40 up to $300. This bonus is valid for Keno, Progressive Jackpot Game and Slots only. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 31x wagering.

The Daily Luck bonus is valid for 70% extra on all deposits worth $100-$300 or 50% for all deposits valued at $10- $99. To claim the Daily Luck bonus use promo code MATCHDAILY up to four times per day. The bonus and deposit are subject to 26x wagering.

Poker enthusiasts aren’t left out, Slotland has you covered! Enjoy some Poker Extras for 55% when you deposit $100-$300 or 35% when you deposit $10-$99. Bonus code VIDEOPOKER can be claimed up to four times per day. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 36x wagering.