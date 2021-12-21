Play Slotland’s Game of the Month with 60% Bonus Deposit: $30 – $500

Turn your icy wins into some great cash prizes when you play Slotland this month

Have you played Slotland’s game of the month, Ice Crystals? If you haven’t head on over to Slotland and take advantage of their Game of the Month promotions where you can grab yourself some extra cash with two great match bonuses and a drawing for a chance to win even more cash prizes.

GOTMCRYPTO is valid for 60% when you deposit $30-$500 with Cryptocurrencies. The bonus code can be redeemed two times per day and is subject to 27x wagering.

GOTM44 is valid for 44% extra when you deposit $30-$300 with any payment option. The bonus code can be redeemed twice per day until promotion end and is subject to 25x wagering.

Turn your icy wins into icy cash prizes! For every 100 spins made on the Game of the Month you earn one ticket into the monthly cash prize draw. 1st place will take home $300, 2nd and 3rd place $150, 4th and 5th place $100 and 6th-10th $50.

The two bonus codes are valid from now through December 31st. All winners from the draw will be notified January 17th. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.