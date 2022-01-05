Play with More in Vegas Crests Casinos Winter Bonus Promotion

Keep Those Winter Blues at Bay and Play Vegas Crest’ Winter Bonus, Get up to 250% Casino Bonus for VIP’s and More!
Join Vegas Crest on Wednesday and Sunday, and claim up to 250% with the Winter Bonus promotion. Depending on how much you want to spend and your VIP status you could claim anywhere from an extra 100% up to 250%. Whichever bonus tier you hit Vegas Crest will hit it right back with a special bonus offer guaranteed.
Deposit
$30-$80 to claim 100% Casino Bonus
$80.01-$150 to claim 125% Casino Bonus
$150.01-$1,000 to claim 225% Casino Bonus
$150.01-$1,000 and are VIP to claim 250% Casino Bonus
Bonus Terms and Conditions
- The Winter Bonus is valid Wednesday between 12:01AM EST to 11:59PM EST. On Wednesday and Sunday from 12:01AM EST to 11:59PM EST. On Sunday’s during the month of January.
- Promotion is offered on the first deposit of the day. Bonus cannot be claimed in with any other advertised offer and will expire after 7 days.
- Bonus is subject to a wagering requirement of x35.
New players can cure their winter blues as well with 10 free no deposit spins plus $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses.