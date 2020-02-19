Pocket a Royal Flush Bonus at Ignition Casino, up to $200

Pocket a Royal Flush Bonus and Receive a Payout that’s 50X the Game’s Big Blind, up to $200 with No Rollover Requirements When You Play Ignition Casino

Pocket a Royal Flush Bonus when you play Ignition Casino! Landing a pot-winning royal flush is great, but when you can pocket a bonus for doing so it makes it even better. When you play Texas Hold’em cash games at Ignition you will be rewarded with a bonus payout of 50x the big blind up to $200.

To claim your Royal Flush Bonus you must use both pocket cards, three or more players must be playing at the table, you must win the hand and pot and real cash games are only valid for the promotion, meaning no tournaments are included. The bonus is not credited instantly you must contact customer service within 48 hours to claim. The best part of this bonus is there is no rollover, meaning no wagering requirements before you can cashout.

Ignition Casino is known for their abundance of casino games, but they are also known for its poker products. They offer some of the biggest poker tables in the industry with players from around the globe gathering at the tables and showing off their competition skills. The casino side of the platform welcomes players with a $2,000 welcome bonus and the poker side offers an exclusive 100% match up to $1,000.