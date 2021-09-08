Race for $120,000 in Gold Rush Prizes in ‘Legend of Helios’ Slot

September 8, 2021 (Press Release) — Like the adventurous prospectors that headed west to strike it rich during the Gold Rush of the late 1800s, Intertops Casino players are going for gold in the $120,000 Gold Rush Casino Bonus Contest that started this week.

Today, the casino adds the epic new Legend of Helios slot from Realtime Gaming.

Intertops Casino players enjoy competing with each other for top weekly prizes. They accumulate points when they play any of the casino’s real-money casino games. Every week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in bonuses.

“There’s gold in them thar hills!” smiled Intertops Casino manager. “Earn more points than the other klondikers to claim the top prize each week!”

$120,000 GOLD RUSH CASINO BONUS CONTEST

$30,000 in prizes every week until October 4, 2021

300 winners every week — top weekly prize $500

Final Draw for $1000 cash prize (no wagering requirement)

Players earn points when they play any game, including the brand-new Legend of Helios.

A tribute to the ancient Greek god of the sun, the Legend of Helios is a high volatility game with Multiplying Wilds and Mystery Stacks that morph into other symbols. Stacks of matching symbols on the first two reels can trigger a re-spin with Locking Mystery Stacks. The scatter is a mysterious Coin that opens a legendary Bonus Portal to free spins with extra paylines, 3X multipliers, Bursting Wilds or longer Symbol Stacks.

LEGEND OF HELIOS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 — includes 50 spins for Legend of Helios

Min. deposit just $20

Code: HELIOS150

Valid until: September 30, 2021

Later this month Intertops Casino will introduce Princess Warrior, a mystic adventure with Stacks of Wilds and a bonus round where players choose to play for either Random Multipliers, Wild Reels or Random Wilds. Next month there’ll be a new Halloween slot game, the much-anticipated Bubble Bubble 3.

Continually adding new games and always giving players a little extra for more than twenty years, Intertops has earned the trust of players all over the world.