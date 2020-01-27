Reap the Rewards of Big Spin Casinos Player of the Month Award

Big Spin Casino Player of the Month Award Gives Huge Bonus Credited to their Account Plus Increased Deposit and Withdrawal Limits

Big Spin Casino may be the new kids on the block, but they are veterans when it comes to rewarding their players. Big Spin Casino offers tons of exciting promotions and giveaways with their Player of the Month Award being one of them.

The Player of the Month Award is determined by several factors. The first factor is how much a player wagers and the amount of each bet. The second factor is how many times a player logs in and spends playing at the casino as well as the variety of games played and how many deposits made. Players of the month will receive bigger deposit and cashout limits, and free bonuses throughout the month. Each bonus received will come with a 30x playthrough requirement. The requirement must be met before winnings can be cashed out. There is no promotion code to the monthly reward, all bonuses will be credited instantly.

Join Big Spin Casino today to make sure you don’t miss out on February’s player of the month! New players receive an amazing welcome bonus offer worth 200% with the first deposit, up to $1,000. New players must use bonus code BIGSPIN200 when making a minimum deposit of $45 to receive the exclusive bonus welcome.