Reap the Rewards of Casino Extreme’s Weekly Cashback Offers

Claim an instant 25% cashback reward on all lost deposits Monday through Thursday when you play Casino Extreme. Even when you lose you really win!

You must request the cashback reward the same day you deposit. Deposits that are bonus free only qualify. All cashback bonuses are subject to 10x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn. Cashback bonuses can only be wagered on non-progressive slots, video poker and keno. There is a 10x maximum withdrawal amount. All cashback bonuses are subject to Casino Extreme’s general terms and conditions.

To collect your cashback reward just contact customer support via telephone, live chat or via email on the day you lose your deposit amount. Watch your losing deposits turn into another chance only when you play Casino Extreme! Start playing today even when you lose you always come out a winner.

New to Casino Extreme? It’s automatically a win, win situation for you! All new are welcomed to the casino with $3,000 in casino welcome bonuses. The welcome package is broke down with the first six deposits receiving a $500 free. Use promo code EXTREME when signing up to get credited when you make a deposit.