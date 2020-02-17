Receive a 40% Cashback Bonus Exclusively ar Roaring 21 Casino

Roaring 21 Casino takes care of their players with cashback bonuses and more! Each clean deposit will receive a 40% cashback bonus.

What we mean by a ‘clean deposit’ is a deposit that didn’t win. To redeem your cashback bonus simply visit the cashier of the casino and click on promotions, choose the cashback offer then click on live chat to chat with a friendly casino host to review your account and credit the bonus.

Terms and conditions of the bonus is 20x wagering and a deposit of at least $10 must be made. Total maximum bet to be played with the bonus is $10. The casinos general terms and conditions also apply. Roaring 21 is also giving slot players and extra 70% to play with. This special bonus can be used all day every day with all deposits of $35 or more. If you want to claim this bonus and are making a Bitcoin deposit you will receive an extra 5%. The same bonus rules apply.

Before you claim the two above-mentioned promotions make sure to claim your welcome bonus. Roaring 21 is giving all new Casino Players Report members and exclusive $10,000 welcome package. There are five 200% up to $2,000 match bonuses waiting, and starts with the first deposit.