Receive a Special Game of the Month Bonus on Gangster Affair at WinADay

Team Up With Bonnie & Clyde for Bags of Cash in WinADay’s Slot of the Month Promotion, Gangster Affair

It’s a Gangster Affair all month long at WinADay Casino! Each and every month WinADay Casino hosts a game of the month, and this month Bonnie & Clyde are waiting to team up with players to reward bags of cash in the new Gangster Affair slot.

To celebrate the game of the month WinADay is giving all players two deposit bonuses and a month-long competition. The first deposit bonus is worth 60% with bonus code GOTMCRYPTO. This bonus can be redeemed twice per day, all month long and is valid with crypto currency deposits only. The offer is valid for play on the Gangster Affair slot only. The second bonus is a 40% match that can be claimed one time per day and is valid with Gangster Affair slot too. To claim the 40% bonus, enter in bonus code GOTM before making a deposit.

Now on to the month-long competition! For every 500 spins you make on the slot you earn a ticket towards WinADay’s cash draw. WinADay will select winners at random, the 1st place receiving $250, 2nd place $100 and 3 runners up will receive $50 in cash. Winners will be randomly selected on March 17, 2020. VIP players will receive double the payout.