Receive up to $200 on Losses with Miami Club Casinos Rebate Offers

By
Riley
-
0
2
Not sure about taking a bonus with your deposit at Miami Club? If you decide not to Miami Club will credit all eligible accounts with a 25% rebate offer.

To qualify for the rebate offer just make an eligible deposit and make sure its not associated with any type of bonus. When your balance is less than $1.00 and you have less than 2,000 rewards points you can contact customer support to request your 25% rebate offer.

Customer support must be contacted within 48 hours after making the deposit to receive your rebate. If you have a pending withdrawal your request will be denied. Only one rebate can be requested at a time. The maximum rebate bonus is $200. All rebate bonuses are subject to 20x the bonus amount. All of Miami Clubs general terms and conditions apply.

If you want to play Miami Club with a bonus, make sure to take advantage of their new player welcome bonus worth up to $100 eight times when you sign up and make your first deposit. Not only is the first deposit matched, the next seven is as well with 100% extra.

Riley
https://casinoplayersreport.com/
Riley McCullough is Casino Players Report's resident website designer, blogger, and head of our graphics department. Riley was responsible for the re-branding from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) to our new home, Casino Players Report.

