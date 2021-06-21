Receive Your 175% Bonus + 75 Free Spins at El Royale

Claim up to 175% bonus plus 75 free spins when you play El Royale Casino

El Royale Casino is offering a new game slot match bonus plus tons of free spins. Get ready for primal excitement when you claim your exclusive rewards today!

130% Slots Bonus plus 30 free spins on Asgard Deluxe when you deposit $30 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

145% Slots Bonus plus 45 free spins on Asgard Deluxe when you deposit $60 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

160% Slots Bonus plus 60 free spins on Asgard Deluxe when you deposit $90 with Neosurf, BTC, Credit Cards, IGC and PayID

175% Slots Bonus plus 75 free spins on Asgard Deluxe when you deposit $120 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

To claim the extra match bonus and free spins use coupon code WILDNORTH when making a deposit. Terms and conditions of the promotional code is as follows- the minimum deposit is $30 with any of the deposit options. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10. There is no max payout.

The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x before winnings can be cashed out at El Royale Casino. Games included with the bonuses are Board Games, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Keno and Scratch Cards. The free spins are only valid on the Asgard Deluxe slot only.