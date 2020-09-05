Red Dog Casino is Releasing its Superpowers with a 24/7 Bonus

Red Dog Casino has released its superpowers and is inviting everyone to do so too with a special SUPERDOG bonus worth up to 160%. Red Dog says he wants to treat all players with his special treats and what better way to do so than with a generous 24/7 bonus.

Go to the cashier at Red Dog, search for the bonus section, find the correct offer and click redeem, or you can enter in the bonus code SUPERDOG, make a deposit and the bonus will be instantly credited once the deposit is complete.

Deposit $30 and receive an extra 120%

Deposit $75 and receive an extra 135%

Deposit $150 and receive an extra 160%

If you didn’t think this special 24/7 bonus could get better think again! Deposit with Neosurf or BTC and Red Dog will personally credit your account with an extra 25% on top of the 24/7 bonus. The 24/7 bonus has a 35x playthrough requirement that must be met before winnings can be cashed out. There is no redemption limit on how many times you can cash in on the bonus code. The maximum allowed bet is $10 with no maximum cashout.