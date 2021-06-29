Red Stag New Welcome Offer: $2,500 BONUS + UP TO 500 FREE SPINS!

Enjoy some great welcome bonuses and cashback when you play Red Stag

Red Stag Casino suits all playing styles with tons of regular specials for all players to enjoy, and boost their bankroll, but if you prefer to not play with the house’ money then the Cashback offer is for you. Red Stag Casino is keeping the streak alive, one deposit at a time!

Claim your Red Stag offers a 25% cashback offer with the first 7 deposits made. Each cashback bonus reward must be claimed within 48 hours after the qualifying deposit is made.

The cashback offer is subject to 30x wagering on any game except Roulette, Baccarat and Craps. To claim the special reward just contact one of the customer support specialists and they will be more than happy to credit your account, if eligible, with the refunded cashback.

This offer is an exclusive one for new players who do not want to claim any of the other welcome bonuses. If you enjoy a big boost with your deposit, then the Red Stag Casino welcome bonus offer is for you. New players are welcomed to the casino with huge welcome package worth $2,500 free plus 500 free spins.

1st deposit will receive 275% up to $550.00 plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd deposit will receive 175% up to $350.00 plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat

3rd deposit will receive 100% up to $200.00 plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken

4th deposit will receive 175% up to $350.00 plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas

5th deposit will receive 100% up to $200.00 plus 25 Spins on City of Gold

6th deposit will receive 150% up to $300.00 plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms

7th deposit will receive 275% up to $550.00 plus 150 Spins on King Tiger