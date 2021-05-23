Red Stag Offering Free Spins and Special Deposit Bonuses

Red Stag Casino just published their 6th edition of The Wild Adventures of Red Stag featuring Maverick the Bot and some fantastic bonuses and free spins.

Head on over to Red Stag’s blog to find out more and read up on some interesting folklore!

100 Free spins on Goldin’s Gold redeemable 1x with bonus code THEBABY100

150% Bonus plus 100 Free Spins redeemable 3x with bonus code THEBABY150

400% Bonus plus 200 Free Spins redeemable 3x with bonus code THEBABY400

Goblin’s Gold is a 1 payline classic slot that offers a bonus game, 3x wilds and tons of payouts.

The minimum deposit to qualify for any of the bonuses except the free spins is $25 if using Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies, $10 for all other payment options. You must have made at least one lifetime deposit to receive the free spins.

Free spin winnings must be wagered at least 40x before a cashout can be requested at Red Stag. There is a $160 max cashout. To redeem the free spins just put the code in the ‘instant coupon’ section of the cashier and redeem. Head on over to Goblin’s Gold and the spins will be instantly credited.