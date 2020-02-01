Roaring 21 Casino 300% BTC BOOSTER BONUS

Receive a Boost with All Bitcoin and Mastercard Deposits at Roaring 21 Casino

Roaring 21 Casino is giving players an extra boost with all Bitcoin and Mastercard deposits. The special Bitcoin bonus will boost all deposits of at least $10 by 75% to be used on all slot games. Wagering requirements for this bonus is 40x the deposit and bonus amount. The total maximum bet allowed is $10. The casinos general terms and conditions apply.

Would rather deposit via Mastercard? Roaring 21 has you covered with offering a 70% slots bonus boost on all deposits made that are at least $35. The maximum bet for this bonus is $10. Playthrough requirements, before winnings can be cashed out is 40x the deposit and bonus amount.

Not only are the two above-mentioned bonuses a great deal for any player, their Welcome Package is too! All new players who register via our link will receive a welcome package worth $10,000. It sounds to good to be true, but it is! The first deposit bonus is worth a 200% deposit match up to $2,000 free. This bonus can be claimed up to 5 times. There is no max cashout with the welcome package bonuses. The only requirements are to wager the deposit and bonus amount 40x before requesting a payout. Games allowed include slots, scratch cards and keno.