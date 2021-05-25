Roaring21 Casino is Giving Away 150 Free Spins

The month is almost over, but there is still time to claim your monthly free spins over at Roaring21 Casino.

Roaring21 Casino gives all players 150 extra free spins once a month. Where else can you claim a guaranteed set of free spins once a month?

Deposit at least $55 to receive the extra 150 free spins, a $45 value. This promotion can be claimed one time per month. The free spins are awarded on one of Real Time Gaming’s popular slots Asgard.

The total maximum allowed bet is $10 until wagering is complete. Winnings from the free spins are subject to 40x wagering. All bonuses will be automatically removed from your account when requesting a withdrawal. For example, if you win $100 on the free spins, complete wagering and request a withdrawal of $300, $100 will be deducted from your balance leaving you with a $200 cashout.

Never played Roaring21? Join today and start claiming promotions just about every day of the week. These free spins giveaways is just a sample of what’s in store. Roaring21 welcomes new players with a $10,000 welcome package. The welcome package is split up between the first five deposits. Each deposit will receive a 200% match up to $2,000.