September Bonus Bash is Finally Here at CryptoSlots

Grab your extra treats when you play CryptoSlots’ September Bonus Bash promotion.

Whether you are looking to boost your slots bankroll or play a few extra hands of poker, CryptoSlots has you covered with an extra 40% slots bonus up for grabs and a 22% poker chips bonus.

40% Slots Bonus- Bonus code SEPTEMBER

Deposit $100-$300 and claim 40%

Deposit $25-$99 and claim 25%

This bonus is valid for all slots only and can be redeemed 4x per day. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

22% Poker Chips- Bonus Code POKER

Deposit $20-$200 and claim an extra 22% valid for all video poker only. The poker code can be redeemed up to 2x per day until promotion end. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

Terms and conditions of both bonuses are as follows- the codes expire at 11:59pm on Sunday September 19th. CryptoSlots’ general terms and conditions apply. Don’t forget to claim the bonus code before making a deposit!

New to CryptoSlots? Claim 177% match with the first deposit using our exclusive new player welcome bonus code MATCH177CSRP plus receive weekly cashback, daily bonuses and more.