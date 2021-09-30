Serious Cash Rewards in Intertops Poker’s SOFT Series Poker Tournaments

September 30, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker’s fall SOFT Series poker tournaments, designed for casual players, start today with a $1250 GTD Superstack R&A and continue until the $5K GTD Champions Tournament November 28th.

In between, there will be freerolls, re-entry, 6-max and R&A tournaments. A highlight of the series will be Event #20, the $15,000 GTD tournament on November 7th.

Combined, the 30 events will award nearly $70,000 in prizes. Guaranteed prize pools range from $300 to $15,000 and buy-ins start at just $7.

“We have lots of recreational players at our tables and lots of sportsbook players that enjoy an occasional game of poker,” said the poker manager. “With quite a range of buy-ins and a variety of tournament formats, this series is designed to give less experienced poker players a shot at some real prize money.”

Winners of each event will receive a ticket to the Champions Tournament. Winners of five of the events will also receive an Intertops SOFT Series hoodie.

Players that buy-in to 15 or more Soft Series events (cash buy-in only) will be entered in a raffle for exclusive Intertops Poker merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts, caps and coffee mugs.

Players that enter ten or more events will receive a cash bonus: $40 for buying into 10 tournaments, $80 for buying into 18 tournaments and $150 for buying into all 27 tournaments.

Players can register for SOFT Series tournaments by clicking on them in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

Intertops Poker hosts the most active poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network, attracting all kinds of players from all over the world. It also has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section.