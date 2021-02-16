Shine Brighter with Two Fantastic Bonuses of the Month

Each and every month Cherry Gold Casino offers a promotion of the month with it guaranteeing a lot of light being shined down on your bank balance.

This month a star is born with the stars shining brighter than ever before when you claim a 210% Slots Match plus 35 free spins.

There are two separate bonuses this month. The first one is a 210% Slots Match + 35 Free Spins on IC Wins. Bonus code: SHALLOW on all deposits of $120 or more.

The second one is a 115% Slots Match + 15 Free Spins on 5 Wishes. Bonus code: ALIBI

On all deposits of $45 or more.

All free spins are playable on the featured slot only. Both bonus codes can be claimed up to four times per day. All bonuses and deposits together are subject to 30x playthrough. There is no max cashout.

Claim your promotion of the month today! Cherry Gold is also offering all new accounts $7,500 in welcome bonuses.

1st Deposit will receive up to $3500 using bonus code MELLOW350

2nd Deposit will receive up to $2000 using bonus code CHERRYSLOTS

3rd Deposit will receive up to $2000 using bonus code CHERRYSLOTS