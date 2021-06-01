Sign Up for a Weekly Cashback Bonus at Cryptoslots Casino

Discover a weekly cashback bonus offer in your inbox every Wednesday when you play CryptoSlots Casino

There’s no better way to top off your bankroll than with a cashback bonus every Wednesday. Only when you play CryptoSlots Casino will you earn 3% of your previous week’s net losses, Monday through Sunday. The net loss is calculated with the sum of your wagers minus the sum of all wins and bonuses received.

The max cashback bonus is $1,000. Each bonus is subject to 1x wagering. All games are allowed to be played while the wagering requirement is active except for Jackpot Trigger. Cashback bonus codes will be sent directly to your email and credited by 8:00pm ET every Wednesday. CryptoSlots’ general terms and conditions apply. You cannot earn additional cashback bonuses from your current bonus. One of the requirements is that must make at least one deposit in between claiming your weekly reward.

Start earning your cashback bonus today! Get started with a special 177% new player bonus when you sign up and use our special bonus code MATCH177CSRP when making a first time deposit. One of the many great reasons to play CryptoSlots Casino is that US players are welcomed.