Slotland and WinADay Giving Valentine’s Freebies for Romantic New Games

February 11, 2021 (News Release) — This Valentine’s, Slotland and WinADay are adding two romantic new slot games to their collections: Heartstrings and Blossom Bliss. Slotland is also adding Wedding Bells (originally a Winaday penny slot) and Night in Venice also makes its debut at WinADay.

Until February 17th, Slotland is giving active players $14 to play on its new games and WinADay players get $15. VIPs get up to $80.

Surrounded by a pink neon heart backdrop, roses, love letters, lips and wedding rings spin on Heartstrings’ unusual heart-shaped reels. It has a Double Wild symbol to maximize wins and get the heart beating faster and frequent Mystery bonuses also boost wins with multipliers.

Each set of reels in the new Blossom Bliss is a separate meadow with its own tropical bouquet. On the left side of the split-reel slot game there’s a Double Wild. On the right, there are extra Wilds and Mystery symbols multiply wins.

In Wedding Bells, a beautiful Bride is an expanding Wild and Love Lock symbols trigger a bonus game where players choose objects to reveal cash prizes. Five Wedding Cakes pay 500X the bet.

Night in Venice has a Double Wild and a Free Spins symbol that awards up to 15 free spins with up to 5X multiplier. Hitting the Mystery bonus symbol wins a random prize.

VALENTINE’S BONUSES

Available February 11 – 17, 2021

All players that have made min. $25 in last 60 days are eligible.

SLOTLAND

$14 FREEBIE (up to $80 for VIPs)

Bonus code: NEWGAMES

Wager: 30x, Max Cash-out: 8x

Must be played on Blossom Bliss, Heartstrings and Wedding Bells.

Players can also win up to $15 playing the mini-slot in their next newsletter.

WINADAY

$15 FREEBIE (up to $25 for VIPs)

Bonus code: LOVE

Wagering requirement: 27x wager. Max cash-out: 9x.

Must be played on Heartstrings, Blossom Bliss and Night in Venice.

Deposit bonuses with variety of wagering requirements, valid for all slots, are also available at each casino.

Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 22 years. WinADay has more unique slots including a large collection of penny slots. Both casinos are known for their excellent customer service.