Slotland Celebrates 23rd Birthday with Fireworks and Freebies

October 6, 2021 (News Release) — It’s been 23 years since a Slotland player took the first spin on the pioneering casino’s first online slot game. To celebrate this milestone, the unique online casino is giving players a $20 Freebie ($40 to VIP players) and launching a festive new game.

“Was there even an internet 23 years ago!?” laughed Michael Hillary who’s managed Slotland for most of its 23 years. “Those were the days of dial-up modems when www meant wait, wait wait… but yes, we were already creating online casino games back then and we’re constantly adding new ones.”

Slotland’s first birthday present for its players is the new Light the Night, a dazzling 12 payline slot with sensational fireworks lighting up the Las Vegas Strip.

“Anywhere Wins” means that winning combinations anywhere on the diagonal paylines pay out — left to right or right to left.

Whenever a Scatter symbol appears on the reels, a random coin prize is awarded. The more Scatters, the bigger the prize.

Three or more Pick Me symbols start a bonus game. Symbols on the reels turn into tiles which players uncover to reveal instant coin prizes.

Light the Night players can bet from $.60 – $12 per spin.

BIRTHDAY BONUS

$20 FREEBIE ($40 for VIPs)

All players that have deposited at least once are eligible.

Bonus code: BDAYFREEBIE

Win up to $100 ($200 for VIPs)

Wagering requirement 30x.

Valid for all slots.

LIGHT THE NIGHT INTRODUCTORY BONUS

144% MATCH BONUS

For deposits of $30- $250

May be claimed twice.

Bonus code: BDAYGAME

Wagering requirement 33x

Must be played on Light the Night.

Both bonuses are available October 7 – 15, 2021 only.

Additional bonuses valid for all slots are listed in Slotland’s player newsletter.