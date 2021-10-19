Slotland Continues 23rd Birthday Party with $17 Freebie on Color Burst

October 19, 2021 (News Release) — Slotland’s 23rd birthday celebrations continue this week with the debut of their new Color Burst, a multi-colored six-reel slot with a Free Spins feature and a Pick Me bonus game. Until October 27th, the pioneering online casino is giving players a $17 freebie to take it for a spin.

“So much has changed since we first went online 23 years ago!” said Slotland manager Michael Hillary. “One thing that will never change, though, is our commitment to creating great new games and giving the best possible service to all our loyal players.”

Earlier this month, Slotland unveiled its new Light the Night, a dazzling 12 payline slot with sensational fireworks over the Las Vegas Strip.

Today, the new Color Burst made its debut. A kaleidoscope of brilliant hues, the new game has six reels and 35 fixed paylines. Three Free Spins scatter symbols trigger 15 free spins on the rainbow-hued game. Three Pick Me scatters start the Pick Me Bonus game where players click on symbols to win instant prizes. Six Wilds pay 1000X the bet and six rainbow-colored symbols pay 5000X the bet.

Color Burst is only available at Slotland. It can be played in the instant-play online casino or in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.

COLOR BURST INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available October 20-27, 2021 only.

$17 FREEBIE

Bonus code: 17FREEBIE

Available to all players that have made at least one deposit.

Wagering requirement 30X; max. cash-out 5X.

90% DEPOSIT BONUS (122% for VIP players)

Deposits of $30 – $300

May be redeemed twice. Wagering requirement 30X.

Bonus code: COLORBURST

These bonuses must be played on the new Color Burst.

150% CRYPTO DEPOSIT BONUS

Cryptocurrency or Coinify deposits of $50 – $300

Wagering requirement 35X. May be redeemed twice.

Valid for all slots (including progressives) and Keno.

Bonus code: CRYPTOSPINS

Slotland’s Halloween bonuses, available October 29-31, will be announced next week.