Slotland Easter Bonus Eggstravaganza – Spin, Claim & Win

Slotland Casino wishes everyone a Happy Easter! And to celebrate the festivities they are offering some Eggstravaganza bonuses.

This entire weekend celebrate with Easter eggs filled with match bonuses, free chips and spring spins! The celebrations start now and run until Tuesday, so plenty of time to pop in and spin the mini-slot and snag an Easter egg filled with cash.

Spin the mini-slot for a cash egg bonus worth either $7, $12 or $17. Snag yourself some spring spins with 155% extra using bonus code SPRING on all deposits of $5-$300, redeemable 2x until the promotions end. This promotion is valid for Diamond Riches, Blosson Bliss, Amore, Full Bloom, Fruitful 7s and Olympus only.

It’s a Crypto Eggstra with 90% extra on all cryptocurrency and coinify deposits of $5-$300 with bonus code EGGCELLENT.

Lastly, but not least EASTER is valid for an Easter Match up to 66% up to three times per day.

22% for $25-$99

44% for $100-$199

66% for $200-$300

Claim codes all weekend long for some eggcellent wins! All bonus codes are valid from now through April 6. All bonuses are subject to Slotland’s general terms and conditions and playthrough requirements before winnings can be cashed out. Come celebrate the Easter Holiday with Slotland!