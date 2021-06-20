Slotland is Celebrating Father’s All Weekend Long w/ Free Chips!

Make Father’s Day one of the best days this year! Slotland is offering some father-tastic wins all weekend long starting with the freebie on the mini-slot. Valid through June 20th, spin the mini-slot for a chance to win a $5, $8 or $13 free chip.

After you play your free chip waste no time and claim one of several deposit match bonuses, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with match bonuses up to 99% extra!

FATHERS99 is valid for 99% on all deposits $30-$200 for slots and keno. Wagering is only 30x before winnings can be cashed out.

FATHERSDAILY is good for an extra 70% match when you deposit between $30-$250. This bonus code can be claimed two times per day and is valid for slots only.

FATHER40 will get you an extra 40% match when you deposit $25-$250. This bonus code is valid for Keno, All Slots and Progressive Jackpot Games. The bonus code can be claimed up to three times per day and is subject to 26x wagering.

Play Slotland today and enjoy one of the Father’s Day gifts, or the new player welcome bonus worth $33 free upon signup and then a 200% match with the first deposit.