Slotland, WinADay and CryptoSlots Gives Players Extra Holiday Play Time

December 20, 2021 (News Release) — The gift that most online slots player want most is more play time over the holidays. This Christmas, Slotland, WinADay and CryptoSlots are offering freebies and match bonuses that will give them plenty of time on their favorite games.

“It’s fun getting together with friends and family over the Christmas break,” said manager Michael Hilary. “It’s also fun to spend some extra time playing your favorite games!”

SLOTLAND CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 22nd – 28th

$30 Free Chip — up to $100 for VIPS

All players that have deposited at least $30 in the last 60 days are eligible

$100 for Gold VIPs, $70 for Silver VIPs, $50 for Bronze VIPs

Code: XMASGIFT

Wager: 37x. Max Cash Out: 5x. Valid for All Slots

Additional bonuses, including a 122% cryptocurrency bonus, are listed on the Promotions page in the casino.

WINADAY CASINO CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 23rd – January 2nd

$20 Free ($50 for VIPs)

All players that have deposited at least $30 in the last 60 days are eligible

Code: HOLIDAYCASH

Redeem: 1x

Wager: 40x. Max Cash Out: 5x. Valid for All Slots

A Match Bonus with a max. cash-out of $600 and a video poker bonus are also available.

CRYPTOSLOTS CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 23rd – January 2nd

100% on deposits: $50 – $200

Code: HOLIDAYXTRA

May be claimed twice. Wager: 45x. Valid for all slots

55% on deposits $25-$500

Code: CRYPTMAS

May be claimed twice a day. Wager: 35x. Valid for all slots

A pioneer in the online casino world, Slotland has be3en one of the world’s most trusted online casinos for more than 23 years. In 2008 they created WinADay with more unique premium slots and video poker as well as a huge selection of penny slots. Then came CryptoSlots, a cryptocurrency-only casino with a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a Crypto Lotto awarding at least $10,000 every month.