Slotland’s $200K Jackpot Winner has Gone Fishin’

September 24, 2020 (Press Release) – Slotland’s latest six-figure progressive jackpot winner has gone fishing. After winning $200,449, Matthew F. says it’s time for a new boat and some time out on the water. He won the massive jackpot playing the Gods of Egypt slot.

“This is a real game changer, that’s for sure!” said the winner, a Parks and Recreation coordinator. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this lucky. But then, the best thing about slots is that you don’t know what’s waiting around the corner!”

“I’m going to sell my boat and upgrade to something bigger and shinier,” he told the customer service rep that arranged to pay out his winnings. “It’s always fishing season in Florida!”

Slotland’s progressive jackpot can be hit playing many of its premium slots. Although Gods of Egypt has been popular since it launched six years ago, this is the first time anyone has hit the jackpot playing this exotic game found only at Slotland.

In Gods of Egypt, Anubis, the jackal god of funerals is the Scatter. Three or more Scatters trigger a bonus round where players select objects in the pharaoh’s tomb to reveal bonus prizes. Ra, the first pharaoh and god of the sun, is a sticky wild. He expands to cover his entire reel and stays there until there is a winning combination.

The last time Slotland’s jackpot was hit was in April when Jessica P won $176,980 playing Ice Queen, always one of Slotland’s most popular games. Locked down due to the pandemic at the time, Jessica decided to spend some of her win on the biggest big screen TV she could find and binge on Netflix.

Debra J, a stay-at-home mom, still holds the record for Slotland’s biggest jackpot payout. She won $315K playing Open Season, a hunting-themed game with sticky, stacked Wilds and Mystery scatters that pay out instant prizes up to $1250.

