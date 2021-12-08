Slotland’s Legendary Vegas Bonus Mania is Back!

Slotland is pleased to announce that one of their legends has returned! Vegas Mania is back and with a bang this time around!

This legendary game features a Vegas vibe bonus, legendary wins and guarantees to take you on an unforgettable trip to Las Vegas with every spin. Slotland is so excited about the relaunch they are offering some legendary deals for the next week only. Valid from today through December 15th, claim an extra 144% or 70% bonus to try out Vegas Mania.

Promo code VEGAS is valid for 144% for all VIP players and 100% for all other players. The minimum deposit is just $45 while the maximum is $300. Claim the extra boost up to two times until promotion end. The bonus and deposit must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out.

70% for Gold VIPs

60% for Silver VIPs

50% for Bronze VIPs

40 for all other players

Claim VEGASTIME when making a qualifying deposit of $45-$300. Boost your bankroll up to 3x per day until promotion end. This bonus is good for all slots, keno and progressive games. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 28x before winnings can be cashed out.