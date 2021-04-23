Slotland’s Monthly Mystery Reload is a Don’t Miss Bonus!

Slotland has your weekend covered! How does 6 days of bonuses sound?

We agree, it sounds amazing, but only when you play Slotland Casino! If you were wondering how to plan your weekend no need to wonder Slotland has you covered with big match on crypto bets, all games daily reloads and more.

For starters spin the mini-slot for a mystery bonus to be used in May. The mystery bonus ranges from an extra 30%, 50% or 100% on your first deposit you make in the month of May.

Receive an extra 144% if your VIP valid on all slots, keno and progressive jackpots. If you’re not VIP you will receive a 100% with bonus code APRIL. The bonus is valid on deposits worth $30-$300. The bonus is redeemable once and is subject to 31x wagering.

Claim an extra 80% with the Crypto Extra bonus. Use promo code CRYPTO when you deposit with cryptocurrencies or Coinify and your deposit is at least $5 up to $250. This bonus code is redeemable 2x and is subject to 28x wagering.

Next up is the 50% Reload offer at Slotland Casino. This bonus is valid on all games and deposits of at least $5-$250. Code RELOAD can be claimed 3x per day and is subject to 25x wagering.