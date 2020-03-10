Slotland’s Spellbinding New Bewitched is 1st New “Mega Matrix” Game

March 11, 2020 (Press Release) – Slotland has an enchanting new slot called Bewitched. It’s a fairy-tale themed game with an unusual format: six reels and four rows. The additional reel positions create added possibilities for winning combinations – especially since combinations can start on either the left or right.

Until March 18, active players can get a $19 freebie and 122% match bonus available until March 18th to try the new game. An introductory Match Bonus and a special Crypto Bonus are also available.

“Slotland players can spin some magic this week” said Slotland manager Michael Hilary. “The large grid on this new game creates huge possibilities for winning combinations.”

Bewitched has a built-in bonus game where players win instant prizes. Three or more Bonus symbols trigger the Pick Me Bonus game. Players then choose one of several tiles hiding bonuses to reveal their prize. With a max bet, coin prizes can number into the thousands.

Magic wands, books of spells, wise old owls, a magic fairy and Maleficent herself spin on the games’ 6 reels. Bewitched has a modest betting range. Players can bet from $.40 to $4 per spin.

Bewitched is the first game in Slotland’s new Mega Matrix collection. Mega Matrix games have unusual layouts, different shapes and different sizes of symbols and some really fun themes. New Mega Matrix slots will be added frequently.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES – FOR BEWITCHED ONLY

Available March 11 – 18, 2020 only.

$19 FREEBIE

Available to all players that have made at least one deposit

Bonus code: 19FREEBIE

Wagering requirement 25X; max. cash-out 6X.

122% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: MEGAMATRIX

May be used twice; wagering requirement 35X; no max. cash-out.

85% CRYPTO BONUS

For all cryptocurrency and Cardbit deposits.

May be used once a day and to play any slot game; wagering requirement 28X.

Slotland has been entertaining online casino players all over the world for more than 21 years. In that time, the pioneering casino has developed dozens of unique games and earned a reputation for excellent customer care and generous casino bonuses.