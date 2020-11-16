Sloto Magazine Winter Edition Reflects on a Challenging Year

November 17, 2020 (Press Release) – The Winter Issue of Sloto’Cash Casino’s free player magazine embraces the life lessons we learned in 2020 and looks to 2021 with optimism. The Winter Time issue is all about enjoying well-deserved holidays and the start of a New Year.

Two feature articles look at our post-Covid world. What 2020 Has Taught Us reminds us that health is everything, that life goes on, that there’s always a solution and that patience is a virtue. What to Expect in 2021 looks at Covid’s impact on human interaction and looks forward to developments in outer space, the Tokyo Olympics, progress in beating breast cancer, male birth control and the launch of a new space telescope.

30 Years Since Home Alone has fun facts about the 90s holiday movie classic starring Macaulay Culkin. On the following page is a review the Swindle All the Way slot game — another holiday season classic featuring bungling burglars. The article includes a bonus code for 100 free spins.

There’s a look at Sloto’Cash’s slick new mobile casino lobby and reviews of two new games from Realtime Gaming: this year’s new holiday slot game, Epic Holiday Party and the enchanting Witchy Ways. There are free spins bonus codes for each game, of course.

The Year in Review looks back on highlights of 2020 at Sloto’Cash Casinos:

• 12 new game releases including long-awaited sequels

• $12 million in cash outs including over $4 million in jackpots

• Over 250,000 Sloto Magazines delivered to players all around the world

• 5th anniversary of the Winter Time edition of Sloto Magazine

• The games with the highest payouts in 2020 were Aztecs Treasure (109.3%) and The Naughty List (109.2%).

Several regular features are back. This edition’s Sloto School of Greatness article explores parenting in the 21 century and shares a few tips on making the most of our time with our kids. The Sloto Lifestyle article this month has ideas for working at home productively. The annual New Year Luck Horoscopes has advice from the stars for maximizing pay outs.

As always, there’s a bonus-packed three-month calendar in the middle section. And, as usual, players can get extra free spins and prizes by solving the monthly crossword, answering trivia questions or entering the screenshot contest.

The Winter issue of Sloto Magazine is now on its way to Sloto’Cash Casinos’s players all over the world.