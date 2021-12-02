Sloto Magazine Winter Issue Anticipates Casino’s 15th Anniversary

December 2, 2021 (Press Release) — In the Winter issue of its quarterly player magazine, Sloto Magazine, Sloto’Cash Casino anticipates the historic anniversary it will be celebrating in 2022.

It will be 15 years since the unique casino began entertaining the world with great games, generous promotions, unique content and of course Sloto’ Magazine.

“From movie trivia to comics, from a prolific blog with tips, fun articles and promotions to our printed gaming magazine, we’ve always done our best to extend the casino experience and help players get the most enjoyment from our games,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn.

The Winter issue of Sloto Magazine, now in the mail to slots players all over the world, looks at the new games that have recently been added. Reviews of Twister Wilds, Princess Warrior and Egyptian Gold include introductory bonus coupons. The editor shares their Top Picks for Christmas, including the brand-new Big Santa.

The regular Sloto School of Greatness feature suggests some empowering gift ideas that promote wellness of family and friends, while creating a better world with happier, healthier people.

This time the Sloto Lifestyle segment discusses the Three Pillars of Green Travel.

Every Winter issue, one of the most popular articles is Gambling Horoscopes for the New Year. This year sees lots of luck in the stars!

The other most popular feature is always the Bonus Calendar at the center of the magazine. It lists bonuses up to 400% and shows lots of chances for free spins.

All players registered at Sloto’Cash Casino receive a complimentary copy of the magazine three times a year. Sloto’Cash offers hundreds of real money online casino games from Realtime Gaming.