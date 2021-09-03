Sloto’Cash Casino’s Player Magazine: New Games, Lifestyle Tips and Fall Bonus Calendar

September 3, 2020 (Press Release) — Sloto’Cash Casino is sending the fall issue of its free player magazine to slots players all over the world this week.

The new Sloto Magazine has lifestyle tips for the busiest generation in history, introduces several new games (including a new Halloween slot coming soon) and features lots of fall bonus offers.

“We’ve had a record number of new games this year, so we’re featuring a bunch of them in this issue,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “We’ve also got some inspiring lifestyle articles for you and — of course — lots of bonus coupons!”

The Fall Edition of Sloto Magazine reviews new games from Realtime Gaming like the new Sparky 7 three-reel slot and the loveable Lucky Catch fishing game. There also previews of new games arriving this Fall: the epic new Legend of Helios and the much-anticipated new Halloween game, Bubble Bubble 3.

As it gets safer to travel and go out in many parts of the world, this issue has tips on making travel plans for 2022 and includes a list of live concert tours to look forward to.

This edition’s Sloto School article introduces new social media apps that are quickly gaining popularity all over the world.

This time the regular Sloto Lifestyle segment suggests ways to nurture minds, bodies and communities. It also discusses breathing techniques that can reduce stress and increase energy.

As always, there’s a Bonus Calendar at the center of the magazine listing 200%, 300% and even one 400% bonuses as well as chances to get up to 200 free spins.