Sloto’Cash Celebrates 15th Anniversary, Everyone Gets a $15 Free Chip

January 28, 2022 (Press Release) – This year Sloto’Cash Casino celebrates its 15th anniversary. The popular online casino has been entertaining the world with great games, generous promotions, superb customer support and unique content since 2007.

The company was developed on the principle of trust and is based on sustainable practices, integrity and authentic human interactions.

“Over the last fifteen years we’ve built one of the safest and most entertaining online casino environments in the world,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “That’s based not only on fun games, reliable banking and fair promotions, but also on educating players, helping them to optimize their gaming experience and improve their lifestyle.”

To get the party started, Sloto’Cash is giving everyone a $15 Free Chip.

15th ANNIVERSARY BONUS

$15 Free Chip

All players that have made at least one deposit are eligible – no further deposit required.

Coupon code: SLOTO15BDAY

Wagering requirement 30X.

Valid until February 28, 2022.

“From advanced games technology to the use of cryptocurrency, a lot has changed since Sloto’Cash took its first wager fifteen years ago!” said Vaughn. “In the future, I see us venturing into a wider range of tournaments, challenges, missions & jackpots. I predict even more refined banking platforms will develop and further innovations will include NFT’s and more cryptocurrencies.”

Sloto’Cash has hundreds of real money online casino games from Realtime Gaming and is continually adding new games. This week they added the fairy tale fantasy Lil Red and next month they’ll introduce the exotic new Thai Emeralds.

Sloto’Cash is known all over the world for its generous promotions and unique content, like its casino blog and Sloto Magazine, its quarterly player magazine.