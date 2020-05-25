Sloto’Cash Has Exciting Daily, Weekly Bonuses for Players

Check in on Sloto’Cash Casino and Get More Bonuses Weekly from the Latest Blog News

It definitely pays to read Sloto’Cash Casinos blog! Sloto’Cash posts some informative news on the blog page. For instance, they posted a little story about mythical and epic warriors that we see in the movies today such as the Roman Empire, Ming Dynasty and Vikings. It doesn’t matter which type of epic warrior you are, surviving the world-wide pandemic that we all are now, is one of the toughest battles we will experience and have to endure in this lifetime.

To help celebrate the past, present, and future warriors Sloto’Cash thought it would bring a little excitement and entertainment to its players to offer a few different match bonuses. All three bonuses are valid from now through May 31st. All three coupon codes must be redeemed in order with the deposit match bonuses holding a 20x wagering requirement and 5x on the free spin winnings. The loyalty spins hold a $500 max cashout.

First claim:

75% Match Plus 25 Spins on top!

Coupon Code SURVIVAL-1

Free Spins on Caesar’s Empire

Then make a second deposit-

100% Match Plus 50 Spins on top!

Coupon Code SURVIVAL-2

Free Spins on Wu Zetian

Lastly:

Receive 100 Loyalty Free Spins on Asgard

Coupon code SURVIVALSPINS